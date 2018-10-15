Principia Apocrypha: Principles of Old School RPGs, or, A New OSR Primer

Translations 简体中文 繁體中文 Deutsch Español Français Italiano Português do Brasil

Русский Українська

A note on translations: PA is provided under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Accordingly, you are free to translate it into any language and to provide it in any form for free. I'd be happy to include links to translations on this page; make a comment here and I will add it.

If you'd like to leave comments or suggestions about Principia Apocrypha, you can do so here

For inquiries about usage and remixes, please email me using the link here or DM me on Twitter @lithyscaphe





Further Reading & Recommendations



My curated selections for next steps, if Principia Apocrypha is your introduction to the Old School Style Play, as of September 2018.





Other Old School Primers





Examples, Examinations, & Extollations of Old School Style Play



In increasing order of time investment:

Why I Like OSR – Emmy Allen explains what she values from this style of play and the culture surrounding it.

On Romantic Fantasy and OSR D&D – Joseph Manola on how old school D&D favors communication over violence as a default to problem solving.

Thursdays in Thracia – Series of session reports and thoughts on running B/X D&D from a GM new to old school play.



Some Games/Rulesets For Your Consideration





Retroclones & Refinements of B/X D&D





Newer, Lightweight Rulesets





Many folks consider OD&D and B/X to already be rules-light (usually compared to 1st/2nd edition Advanced D&D), but over the years, many rulesets have popped up that pare it down even further to emphasize core old school principles. Here are a few I recommend for newcomers:





Outstanding Introductory Old School Adventures





Modern & Recent





Timeless Classics